12 individuals in Kuching slapped with compound for loitering, no social distancing

KUCHING: The district police here have slapped 12 individuals with a compound when they were found to be loitering and failing to practise social distancing at Saradise BDC and City Square Pending car parks last night.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said all 12 (11 men and one woman) were found to be seated closely together and drinking alcohol drinks when they were approached by a team of police.

“All 12 individuals were then ordered to head to the nearest police station where the compound was issued to them,” said Awang Din in a statement.

He added that the compounds were issued under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No. 7) Regulations 2020.

Meanwhile, similar compounds were also issued to a total of 17 customers and a worker of a food outlet in Jalan Tun Jugah last night.

“During the check, police found the customers sitting too close together,” he added.

Police, he said, will continue to take stern action against those who do not observe the standard operating procedures in the nation’s effort to break the infection chain of Covid-19.

He added that the compounds will act as a reminder to the public to always adhere to the SOPs that are provided by the ministry of health.

The compounds, he said, will have to paid within 14 days to the Kuching Division Health Office.