14 compounded for not observing social distancing in eateries

KUCHING: Fourteen individuals (eight men and six women) were slapped with a RM1,000 compound each for not practising social distancing at food outlets in Satok, Tabuan Jaya, Sekama and Sungai Maong Friday.

District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said four Indonesian men who were dining at one of the outlets were also arrested.

They were arrested under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No.7) Regulations 2020.

“Police will continue to take stern action against those who do not observe the standard operating procedures in the nation’s effort to break the infection chain of Covid-19,” said Awang in a press statement yesterday.

He said the compounds would remind the public to always adhere to the SOPs provided by the Ministry of Health.

The police have also observed that there are certain food outlets and shops where their customers are observing the SOPs while the workers themselves are not.

The compounds have to be paid within 14 days to the Kuching Division Health Office.