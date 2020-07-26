19 patrons compounded for defying SOP

MIRI: Nineteen individuals here have been compounded for defying the Recovery Movement Control Order’s standard operating procedure on Friday.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the compounds were issued after the individuals were found not maintaining social distancing while eating and drinking at several eateries here by the monitoring team which included the police.

He said they were all taken to Miri Central Police Station.

“They were compounded RM1,000 each under Regulations 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) (No.7) 2020,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He added that they would not issue any warning but compound the defaulters, including the premises owners.