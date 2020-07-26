29-year-old motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after accident in Miri

MIRI: A 29-year-old male motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at Miri Hospital after he was involved in an accident with a vehicle at KM1 Jalan Padang Kerbau at around 4.10pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was identified as Mohamad Norbeck Maula Arbi from Desa Indah, Bandar Baru Permyjaya, here.

“The motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to Miri Hospital for further treatment. A few hours later, he was pronounced dead at 7.36pm at the hospital,” said Alexson in a press statement today.

He revealed that preliminary investigation found the victim was heading towards Miri Hospital from Bulatan Saberkas.

“Upon his arrival at the scene, suddenly a vehicle coming from the opposite direction had turned right to enter the junction of his house.

“The victim could not avoid the collision with the jeep and had hit its left door,” he said.

The driver of the vehicle; a 49-year-old salesman suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.