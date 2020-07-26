59-year-old man killed in single-vehicle accident in front of Bintulu Hospital

BINTULU: A man was killed when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident in front of Bintulu Hospital last night.

According to Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili, the victim was identified as Albert Ato, 59, from Rumah Jana Batu Matop in Julau.

The accident was believed to have occurred at around 11.20pm.

Zulkipli said prior to the crash, the victim was travelling from Mile 5 towards Tanjung Kidurong.

However, the driver lost control of the vehicle which skidded off to the left side of the road and the vehicle overturned in a ditch.

“The driver was trapped in the vehicle and sustained serious head and body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said eight personnel from Bintulu fire station were rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at around 11.26pm.

Bomba personnel were using rescue tools to extricate the victim’s body from the wreckage.