Anifah new PCS president

KOTA KINABALU: Former Foreign Minister and UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Anifah Aman was officially announced as the Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) President today.

The new PCS President, who served as Foreign Affairs Minister from April 2009 to May 2018 and elected Beaufort Member of Parliament (MP) from 1999 to 2004 and Kimanis MP from 2004 to 2019, won uncontested as PCS President during the PCS 2nd Biennal General Meeting (BGM) at Ming Garden this afternoon.

Anifah was with UMNO until he quit to be an independent politician after the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018.