Be ready for BMW’s latest, more versatile SAV variant

KUCHING: Regas Premium Auto has introduced the new BMW X1 sDrive18i – a new addition to the automaker’s portfolio of locally-assembled vehicles.

The new variant underlines BMW Malaysia’s continued investments in the country.

“We are pleased to present the new locally-assembled SAV (sports activity vehicle) in the BMW X portfolio. The New BMW X1 sDrive18i joins the BMW X1 sDrive20i M Sport that we introduced in January this year, which is one of the key drivers of the relief work that we have been doing for the underprivileged during the pandemic.

“The New BMW X1 sDrive18i takes on the ‘new normal’ by further amplifying the energetic spirit and independence familiar of the powerful BMW X range in the premium compact vehicle segment.

“The new variant is ever-ready to meet each new challenge of thrilling sportiness with composure – bringing together the perfect synergy of dynamism, agility, and versatility,” said BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl.

The new BMW X1 sDrive18i is a classic variant featuring the powerful yet efficient in-line three-cylinder 1.5-litre engine paired to a Seven-Speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch, capable of up to 140Hp.

With the most spacious interior in its class, the new SAV features an expandable boot space of up to 1,550 litres. It is also equipped with unrivalled innovations, such as the highly-intuitive iDrive system.

The new variant comes with LED headlights, front LED fog lights, satin-finish aluminium roof rails and exterior trim, with new 17-inch light alloy wheels in V-spoke style 560 that gives it an athletic appearance.

Powering the SAV is the BMW TwinPower Turbo 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine, which has been winning the ‘International Engine of the Year Award’ for five consecutive years since 2015.

With a maximum output of 140Hp and a peak torque of 220Nm, the SAV generates a top speed of 201km/h.

The new variant can achieve the century sprint in 9.6 seconds, and has a lower fuel consumption of 6.3 litres/100km and reduced carbon emission of 144g/km.

Inside, the cockpit features interior trim finishers in black high-gloss and highlight trim finishers in Pearl Chrome, along with Leather Dakota upholstery for a touch of sophistication.

The new SAV also comes with a sport leather steering wheel, electrically-adjustable front seats, two-zone automatic air conditioning and the BMW grey headliner. It is the most spacious interior in its class.

It comes complete with automatic tailgate operation with contactless opening and closing functions via ‘Comfort Access’.

The advanced info-tainment system highlights the technological capabilities of the New BMW X1 sDrive18i via the iDrive system within the 8.8-inch control display that can be operated via the iDrive controller – by touch, and even voice control.

The driving assistance comes in the form of the ‘BMW Personal CoPilot’, which includes the ‘Lane Departure Warning’.

The system also features the ‘Frontal Collision Warning’ with braking intervention, high-beam assistant, as well as the speed limit info to ensure maximum safety on the road.

The colour offerings comprise Alpine White, Mediterranean Blue, Black Sapphire, and Mineral Grey – each to be complemented with exquisite interior upholstery in Black Leather Dakota.

With the ‘Balloon Financing Plan’ from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, the New BMW X1 sDrive18i can be owned with a monthly instalment plan starting from RM2,418 (based on estimates of 80 per cent loan on a five-year tenure).

Owners of the new SAV would receive the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience – comprising BMW Five-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Programme, BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline, and BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App-BMW Privileges Card.

Retail pricing (on the road, without insurance, and with BMW Group Malaysia’s latest Five-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, and Free Scheduled Service Programme) for the new BMW X1 sDrive18i is RM211,518.48.

The new SAV units are available for viewing at Regas Premium Auto, at address No 8, Jalan Tun Jugah, 93350, Kuching.

For appointments or bookings, call 082-467 777.

Customers can also book the new BMW X1 sDrive18i via https://shop.bmw.com.my/ at RM1,000 and stand to be in the running of driving home a brand new BMW i8 Coupe.