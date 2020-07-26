Bengoh telecommunication tower vandalised for ninth time

KUCHING: A telecommunication tower situated near the Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS), at Semadang-Dahan Estate Road has been vandalised, barely nine days after its service was restored.

Puncak Borneo member of Parliament Willie Mongin yesterday said he was informed that this incident is the ninth to have occurred in the area and this time around, the generator set, radiator and starter parts were vandalised and stolen.

“We will explore possibility of either strengthening the security there or as a last resort, to look for another suitable site which is not so isolated,” he said when contacted yesterday.

A resident, Remos Jepos, 46, said there should be frequent patrol by the authorities to the tower area.

He also called on the telco company to immediately restore the service as the residents there had been facing communication problems and schoolchildren were in need of internet access to do their work. — Bernama