Covid-19: 13 new cases, one death in Malaysia today – Health DG

KUCHING: After a seven day streak of no deaths, Malaysia today recorded one death from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 124.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said the 124th death (Case #8,743) involved a Malaysian woman aged 63 who had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and hypercholesterolemia.

He added that she showed symptoms such as fever and coughing on July 3 and later received treatment on July 9.

“On the same day, she was referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment. Covid-19 tests showed positive results. She died on July 26 at 12.04am,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that there were 13 new positive cases recorded today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 8,897.

Out of the total cases, he said three of them were imported cases, where two were detected in Kuala Lumpur and one in Kelantan.

On the remaining 10 locally transmitted cases, he said seven were detected from the Bukit Tiram Cluster in Johor; one from pre-procedure screening in Pahang; one from close contact screening to Case # 8,662 in Sabah; and one from the Sentosa Cluster in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, there were six cases that recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospital today.

This brings the total of recovery and discharged cases to 8,600.

Currently, the total active cases are at 173, where two are currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit with one requiring ventilator support.