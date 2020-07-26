Covid-19: One death, one positive case recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded one death due to Covid-19 today, bringing the death toll in the state to 19.

At the same time, according to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), one positive case was recorded today, bringing the total number of active locally transmitted cases in Kuching to 38 while the total of imported cases is 14.

The death (Case 589) involved a 63-year-old woman from Semariang Baru here while the new positive case involved a male medical staff from the Sentosa Cluster.

This brings the total number of cases from the Sentosa Cluster at 21.

SDMC in a statement said the Ministry of Health would increase its effort to carry out Active Case Detection (ACD) operation in Kota Sentosa due to the rising number of cases from the Sentosa Cluster.

The 19th death case is case 589 who was detected positive on July 17.

Other active clusters in Sarawak are the Engineering Firm Cluster (4), Mambong Cluster (5), Medical Centre Cluster (3), Jupiter Cluster (3), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Kuching Jetty Cluster (2), Melbourne PUI Cluster (2) and Construction Company Cluster (2).

The cumulative total tally of positive cases for Sarawak now is at 650.

To date, 68 Sarawakian cases are being treated in hospitals where 63 are at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), four Bintulu Hospital and one in Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor.

At the same time, two cases have recovered and discharged from SGH, making the total number of discharge cases to date at 563 or 86.62 per cent.

Kuching, Bau and Samarahan are still classified as yellow zones while 37 other districts are green zones.

SDMC also reported six new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases with five still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time 39 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded, making it a total of 605 being isolated and quarantined in 11 hotels across the state.