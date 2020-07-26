Former PBB Pujut Women chief quits party to join PSB

MIRI: Former Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pujut Women chief Lila Mohamad has quit the party to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Lila believed that the political scene needed a change and with the new platform of PSB, she believed that PSB’s goals were more relevant in planning Sarawak’s direction to be more dynamic and progressive for the ‘rakyat’.

“At the grassroots level, welfare and healthcare as well as equality in job opportunities are among the things that the people require assistance and it is therefore the leaders’ responsibility to help them.

“The political scene needs to change and we can no longer just be ‘doing our job’ but we have to ensure that the people we serve will receive the benefits that they should receive,” Lila said when met by the press after the handing over of membership application forms at a function here earlier today.

Lila, who was also a former PBB Women Supreme Council member for 36 years, said that it was not an easy decision for her to leave PBB and join PSB but it was her duty as a grassroots leader to give assurance to people on matters that may not have been fulfilled by PBB.

“I have seen the political development in Sarawak and presently, GPS is not doing much to help the ordinary people on the ground which has resulted in the people to be still lagging behind in terms of development and progress, especially in the rural areas,” she said.

Lila, who had also previously served in the Miri City Council for 22 years, stressed that party representatives were the messenger between the people and the leaders.

“As leaders at the grassroots level, we want everyone to get something and if what is going on in PBB continues, nobody will get anything,” she lamented.

Earlier, Abu Bakar Amit (former PBB Pujut branch chief) was picked as PSB Lambir protem chairman, Lila as vice president while Ishak Ahmad (former PBB Pujut Information chief) as deputy president and Corriena Sarkawi as the branch’s secretary.

The newly formed PSB Lambir branch has thus far recruited more than 300 members.