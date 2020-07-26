Goldman Sach’s US$3.9 bln 1MDB settlement thanks to PH – Chong

KUCHING: Goldman Sach’s proposed US$3.9 billion (RM16.6 billion) settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal is thanks to the former Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

In a statement yesterday, Chong said the proposed settlement and previous RM2.3 billion return of funds to Malaysia meant a total of RM19 billion had so far been returned or would be returned to the country from the 1MDB scandal.

“This would not have happened if there was no change of government in 2018,” claimed the Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman.

According to him, the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government’s position was there was nothing wrong with 1MDB and everything was legal.

“During PH’s time, a total sum of US$7.5 billion was demanded by the PH government which is the loss of people of Malaysia due to the 1MDB scandal. That is approximately RM31 billion.

“From this exorbitant amount of RM31 billion loss, all in, we only got back RM19 billion. There is still a shortfall of RM12 billion loss to the people, which will never be recovered,” Chong claimed.

According to him, Goldman Sachs also arranged offshore loans and multi-billion ringgit bonds for the Sarawak government.

“For now, under the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), all are presumed lawful and proper, just like the 1MDB case before the fall of the BN government in 2018. Are these the true facts of the matter? Only with a change of government of the state can one convincingly claim so.

“This is the beauty of having a change of government, especially after an uninterrupted rule by the same parties for several decades. Though the PH government would have had much more positive results to show had it survived the ‘Sheraton Move’, but at least, with the 22-month PH government, amongst other things, we see the return of RM19 billion to the country,” Chong added.