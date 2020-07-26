Largest mural in Miri City set for unveiling this September

MIRI: Works on what is touted to be the largest mural in the city is scheduled to commence next month, with the unveiling set for September this year.

The project, which is a maiden joint-venture of its kind between the Miri City Council (MCC) and Miri Painters and Visual Artists Association (PPSVM), is an undertaking meant to consolidate the city’s tourism attractions and put them on the world map through crafts and arts, including visual arts.

The site of the mural is Miri Handicraft Centre, one of the city’s tourism spots.

In her remarks, MCC Tourism Development Steering Committee chairman Councillor Warzeidea Ahmad said the project was initially scheduled for undertaking in May, but it had to be put on hold due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order imposed on March 18 this year, to curb Covid-19 infections.

“We are glad to work closely with PPSVM, which houses many talented artists, in realising this mural project.

“The wall painting would incorporate elements of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals that are in line with Miri city’s sustainable development goals, encompassing aspects such as greenery, safety, peace and stability,” she told reporters when met after chairing the project meeting here yesterday, where PPSVM president Noel Belulok was also present.

Adding on, Warzeidea called on public cooperation to ensure the success of the project.

In this regard, she said various safety aspects such as signs would be implemented to ensure that the public would stay away from the project site while works were being done.

Meanwhile, Noel regarded the mural project as one of the association’s efforts in contributing to the development and promotion of this city through works of visual arts.

“The project cost is about RM18,000 – to be borne by the MCC, with the PPSVM providing the manpower.

“This is our first major project for this year. Due to Covid-19, we have not been able to run activities such exhibitions and workshops on arts and crafts, as well as our craft bazaar,” he added.