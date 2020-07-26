M’sians entering S’wak to undergo compulsory quarantine at designated hotels effective Aug 1

KUCHING: Starting Aug 1, all Malaysians coming into Sarawak from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan must undergo compulsory quarantine at designated hotels upon arrival.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the directive would be enforced from Aug 1 till Aug 14.

The committee in a statement said these travellers would have their samples taken on the second day of their quarantine, and would only be released if test results are negative of Covid-19.

This directive came after SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas chaired a meeting today to discuss measures to be taken following the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic Sarawak, especially in its state capital Kuching.

According to SDMC in a statement today, among other things discussed in the meeting involved inter-district travel ban, reducing the number of commercial flights and limiting business operating time.

The committee said any decisions will be announced soon.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said in a statement yesterday, whatever measures deliberated and determined would be conveyed to Kuala Lumpur and the Ministry of Health.

“We want them to act on them so that we can enforce or implement them as soon as possible,” he said.

“We want them to act on them so that we can enforce or implement them as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the postponement of the June 2020 intake for Kuching Polytechnic Sarawak till further notice.

This would involve 825 first semester students and 3,538 seniors from second to fifth semesters.

The first semester intake was initially set for Aug 3, and semesters two to five was Aug 8.

Meanwhile, SDMC reminds Sarawakians to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and to observe at least one meter distance of social distancing especially in public places at all times.

It also advised those in the high risk groups who are experiencing symptoms of the disease to immediately seek medical attention at the nearest medical facilities.

The high risk groups are children ages below 12 years old, senior citizens older than 60 years old, and the disabled.