PSB is a party that appreciates younger generation – Chai

MIRI: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is a party that appreciates the younger generation and their potential, said its Pujut branch chairman Bruce Chai.

Thus, Chai said it was for this reason that many were attracted to join the party that is led by Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

When met after attending a PSB function here today, Chai said when he resigned from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) to join the then United People’s Party (UPP, now known as PSB), many questioned him over his decision to resign from the Chinese party.

“Certain Chinese party said they wanted to bring the younger generation (into their party). I was in that party (SUPP), but I was never given the opportunity and that is why I left.

“People asked me why did I leave my Chinese party and why I no longer support them? How do you support a party when you are never given an opportunity to contribute?” he questioned.

Chai opined that the young people would like to contribute as much as they can through the party they have joined.

“We want to join PSB because we want to bring about change for Sarawak and its’ people. It all comes down to the people,” he said.

On the newly launched PSB Lambir branch, Bruce said he welcomed the new members who registered with the party today.

Among those who have joined PSB were former PBB Pujut branch chief Abu Bakar Amit, former PBB Pujut Information chief Ishak Ahmad, former PBB Pujut women chief Lila Mohamad as well as more than 300 of their followers.

Chai pointed out that it was the first time in Miri’s political landscape that saw a large number of PBB grassroots quitting the party and joined PSB.

“It is very significant especially for PSB Pujut, Piasau and Senadin because not only these former PBB leaders resigned from the party to join us, but they are also bringing with them other members that have enabled them to form the new PSB Lambir branch,” he said.