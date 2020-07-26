Pustaka to hold short video contest

KUCHING: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak is holding a short video contest themed ‘Sarawak Cemerlang 2020’ in conjunction with this year’s Sarawak Day celebration from July 30 to Aug 23.

The community is invited to showcase their creativity and aspiration by taking a short video about the excellence of Sarawak in various fields especially at national or international level.

Participants are required to come up with a short video on their interest be it education, sports, gaming, arts or others, said Pustaka in a press statement yesterday.

It is open for all Malaysians who reside or have an address in Sarawak. Participation is free.

Terms and conditions are available on the registration form at https://www.pustaka-sarawak.com/document_uploaded/1595472089.pdf.

The organiser has lined up Mac Book Air 13 as the grand prize, RM500 each for five first prize winners, RM400 each for five second prize winners, RM300 each for five third prize winners, RM200 each for five fourth prize winners, and RM100 each for five consolation prize winners.

Participating forms must be sent to https://www.pustaka-sarawak.com/document_upl…/1595554475.pdf and short videos in the format of MP4/AVI sent by email to [email protected] by August 23.

For more information, call 082-440488 or drop an email to [email protected]