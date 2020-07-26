Sibuti to get state-owned residential international school

MIRI: The Sarawak government has identified a piece of land to build a residential international school at Beraya area in Lambir.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni welcomed the project which would be one of the five residential international schools to be built in the state, with the other schools at Mile 12 Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu and Kota Samarahan.

“I’m very happy that one of these schools would be built in my constituency to give bright rural students the opportunity to study in a state-owned English medium secondary school,” he said to the media after visiting Tadika Bandar Peranginan at Jalan Sim Kheng Hong here yesterday.

He said as an English-medium kindergarten it truly fit its slogan to be ‘The Best Preschool’ and supported the emphasis on English in early childhood education besides the national language.

Lukanisman announced a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM20,000 to the kindergarten.

Also present were Miri Foochow Association vice chairman Datuk James Ling and members of the kindergarten management board.