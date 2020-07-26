S’wak police ready for enforcement if MCO re-implemented, says state CP

KUCHING: The Sarawak police is ready to carry out enforcement if the government decides to re-implement the Movement Control Order (MCO) once the daily number of Covid-19 cases reaches three digits.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail was asked to comment on the statement made by Senior Defense Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the government would have no choice but to re-enforce the MCO if the cases continue to climb.

“Yes, we are ready if the government decided to enforce it,” said Aidi in a reply via WhatsApp message.

Regarding the enforcement to strengthen the standard operating procedures, Aidi said they would have to wait for the decision and announcement by the State Disaster Management Committee.

Meanwhile, since the start of the Recovery Movement Control Order, the Sarawak police has issued compounds to a total of 402 individuals for various offences under the order.