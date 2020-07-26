Teenager missing after crocodile attack in Tanjung Manis

TANJUNG MANIS: A teenager has gone missing after he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while collecting snails at a river here today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said the victim has been identified as Ricky Ganya, 14, from Rumah Dadat.

“The victim was said to be collecting snails with his aunt and two other friends at a nearby river when he was attacked by a crocodile.

“His aunt also saw the reptile dragged the victim into the water,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said six firemen from the Tanjung Manis fire station have been deployed to the scene after they received a distress call at 11.28am.