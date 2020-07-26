Those who failed to go for second screenings will be arrested from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning tomorrow, police will take stern action and arrest and charge anyone who has not taken the second screening test on the 13th day of home quarantine.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today that these individuals have been instructed to contact the nearest District Health Office (PKD) to take the second screening test.

Beginning July 24, the government decided that all Malaysians returning from overseas and foreigners who are entering the country must undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine at government-designated quarantine stations.

They also have to bear the full cost of the quarantine, including the cost of screening tests for COVID-19.

This move is the outcome of some individuals returning to the country who violated the standard operating procedure for home quarantine by leaving their homes and going to public places as well as taking off the wristbands which they have to wear,

“As of today, 839 individuals have returned home through international gates and all were placed at six quarantine stations in Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

“They returned from 17 countries, namely Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Arab Saudi, Hong Kong, India, UAE, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Bangladesh, China and Australia,” he said.

Meanwhile, action was taken against 617 people yesterday for for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO), including 20 who were remanded while 597 issued compounds.

“Among the offences for violating the MCO were pub and nightclub activities and being in crowded areas where social distancing was difficult,” he said.

On fake news, Ismail Sabri said as of yesterday, 266 investigation papers have been opened, with 172 still under investigation, 30 charged in court, 12 issued warning notices, 13 in the trial process and 17 pleaded guilty.

At the same time, there were 357 denials and clarifications made to the public by the Quick Response Team (PRP) of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia which was formed to help curb the spread of fake news on Covid-19. – Bernama