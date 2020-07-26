Uggah presents thermal scanner sets to four schools in Spaoh

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today presented thermal scanner sets to four schools in Spaoh.

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, presented the sets through his service centre there to SK Chung Hwa, SK Nanga Gayau, SK Spaoh and SMK Spaoh.

According to a statement released today, such facilities will ensure a safer environment for the students and staff members in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For those schools with smaller student population, Uggah also provided additional thermometer guns to them,” it added.

With the thermal sets given to the schools, it is stated that monitoring the body temperature of some 1,638 students from the four schools would be a breeze from tomorrow onwards – with SK Chung Hwa having 148 students, SK Nanga Gayau (99 students), SK Spaoh (398) and SMK Spaoh (993).

Uggah was accompanied by Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, political secretary to chief minister Dr Richard Rapu and Betong Education Office representative Emparie Tom in presenting the sets to the respective headmasters and principals here today.