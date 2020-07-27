22 villagers left homeless after fire razes 3 houses at Kampung Hulu Beladin

PUSA: Twenty-two villagers were left homeless when a fire destroyed three houses at Kampung Hulu Beladin here last night.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, they received a report on the matter at about 8.52pm and personnel from the Saratok fire station were dispatched to the scene.

They were assisted by eight firemen from Betong station.

“A caller reported that a wooden house had caught fire and it had spread to nearby houses,” the spokesperson said in a statement today

The spokesperson also said that the operation commander also reported that the firefighters faced difficulties to enter the location due to the narrow passageway and obtain water from fire hydrants during the operation.

“The firemen took one hour and sixteen minutes to reach Kampung Hulu Beladin which is located about 53 kilometres away. They also boarded a ferry at Pusa to get to Beladin,” he said.

He added Bomba managed to put out the fire at 10.28pm and the operation ended at 1.30am.

No injuries were reported.

Bomba are investigating the cause of the fire.