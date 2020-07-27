400 households in Long Bedian enjoy sufficient water supply after upgrading of water treatment plant

MIRI: Some 400 households in Long Bedian, Apoh Baram can now enjoy sufficient water supply with the completion of the upgrading works to the water treatment plant and the improvement of the main distribution pipeline costing RM4,945,000.

The Ministry of Utilities in a press statement today said the project, which was completed in February 2 this year, was an initiative by the government to meet the long-term water needs of Long Bedian.

“The Sarawak government, through the Ministry of Utilities and Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB Sarawak) had improved the water supply system in Long Bedian following the completion of the proposed Long Bedian water supply project under the Sarawak Supply Grid Programme – Stressed Areas.

“The Long Bedian community will now have sufficient water supply with the completion of the upgrading works to the water treatment plant and the improvement of the main distribution pipeline,” it said in the statement.

It added that the project has benefited 400 households as well as schools and clinics in the area.

The project involves involves the construction of raw water reservoir, raw water main, new 0.5MLD water treatment plant using lamella clarifier and continuous sand filter filtration system complete with chemical mixing equipment.

It also involves the supply, delivery and laying of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipeline, including the installation of communication pipes complete with water meters and meter stands.

The statement also said that the total treatment capacity has increased from the original 0.6MLD to 1.1MLD as result from the upgrading works of the treatment plant.

“This increased capacity will help to guarantee the community access to safe reliable and adequate water supply,” the ministry said in the statement.

It added that the minsitry together with JBALB will ensure that all the water supply projects planned by the state government will be completed on time so that the goals and vision to supply 100 percent reliable water supply will be achieved by 2025.

Long Bedian is located in the Apoh Tutoh region of the Baram district and it takes about 2 hours’ drive from Miri to Long Lama and another 1 and a half hours through the timber logging road, from Long Lama to Long Bedian, using a 4WD vehicle.