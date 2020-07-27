Abdul Karim asks Padungan rep to spell out reasons for quitting DAP

KUCHING: Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has urged Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei to spell out the problems in the Democratic Action Party (DAP) that led to his abrupt resignation from the opposition party.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president believed that Wong had resigned due to decisions in the party that went against his conscience or principles.

“There must have been some really big problems in the party to lead to his actions. I also can see that Wong is able to witness something definitely not right in the party and that must have driven him to quit the party, ” he said in a statement today.

Urging Wong to expose what was happening in the party, Abdul Karim said: “Thus it would be good for Wong to spell out the problems he faces in the party so that Sarawakians can judge for themselves.

“We do not want the leaders of these parties to speak only nice things to the people or the gallery, saying that they will fight for the people and the state, but doing otherwise behind the scene.”

Wong, who is a DAP Sarawak vice president, had announced his resignation from the party late last night. He said he would serve out his term as Padungan assemblyman and he would not seek re-election in the next state polls.

He expressed concerns over DAP’s credibility, given the party’s statements and promises which were made prior to the 2018 general election.

He also said he could not bring himself to condone the verbal attacks that the party had been resorting to even during the time when it was part of the then federal Pakatan Harapan government, adding that he had grown “sick and tired” of such political means for survival.

“I am further disillusioned with the direction and the way the party has been managed, which has completely deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle in the early days when I first joined the party in 2006,” Wong said.

Abdul Karim said Wong’s resignation showed that there was a loss of confidence in the party and it also suggest that the party’s direction was questionable.

“If this is how the leaders within the state DAP are looking at the present management, it’s for all Sarawakians to see whether DAP Sarawak really has the capability to become a good party representing the people.

“Even among themselves within the party have lost hope and have become disillusioned with their own leadership, what more for Sarawakians who are not in the know of what’s going on,” he said.

Abdul Karim said Wong has been a professional and great opposition leader and he hoped that Wong would not retire completely from the political scene.

He felt that Wong could continue voicing out the concerns of the people as a legislator since he had deep feelings for Sarawakians in general.

“It will be good for him to maybe continue his contribution to the state in other capacities whether it’s through NGOs or other political parties,” said Abdul Karim.