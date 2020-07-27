Bandar Kuching rep ‘shocked’ to hear of Wong’s resignation from DAP

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said today that he was shocked to learn about Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei’s resignation from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“I honestly was shocked to receive the news yesterday (Sunday) of a person I call a brother, deciding to take a back seat from politics,” said the DAP lawmaker in a Facebook post.

He said Wong was there ever since he joined politics, and that they had exchanged ideas, discussed policies, worked hand in hand to serve and even shared their dreams of the future for the betterment of the people.

“Politics is a journey of ups and downs, highs and lows, disappointments and joy, but more importantly, through it all, it also serves as learning curves, experience and opportunity for growth for the betterment of the people.

“There is no perfect being, perfect platform or ideal circumstance, but even in any disagreements, it is also an opportunity for us all and myself to reflect and continue to learn, to grow and give my best as I carry out the responsibility that has been given and trusted unto me,” said Dr Yii.

He said he and his team would try to do their best and serve the best that they could in their given situation.

“With that, I wish you all the best, Wong King Wei. May God continue to bless you in your next endeavour.

“For time being, looking forward to continue working together for the benefit of our constituents in Padungan and Bandar Kuching,” Dr Yii added.

Wong announced last night that he quit DAP and relinquished all other party posts with immediate effect, and that he was not seeking re-election in the next state polls.

He said he would serve as the Padungan assemblyman throughout this term as a gesture of loyalty to all his voters.

Wong said he could not bring himself to condone the personal attacks that DAP had resorted to all along, even during when DAP was part of the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“If DAP cannot even take comments that are not in favour of the, and has to resort to personal attacks, the party should be worried about where it is heading.

“I am growing sick and tired of such political means to seek survival. I am further disillusioned with the direction and the way the party has been managed which has totally deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle in the earlier days when I first joined the party back in 2006,” he added.

Wong was DAP Sarawak vice chairman.

Padungan is one of three state seats under the Bandar Kuching Parliamentary constituency, along with Batu Lintang and Pending.