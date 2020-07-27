Chong urges Padungan rep to reconsider decision to quit DAP

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has urged Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei to reconsider his decision to quit the party and not to disappoint his constituents.

Chong said he was shocked and disappointed with Wong’s decision, adding that Wong should have discussed the matter with him first but that was not the case.

“All political parties will have its ups and downs and also divergence in opinions. A true party member will stick with the party through thick and thin,” he said in a statement today.

He also pointed out that any misunderstanding or disagreement among members in DAP was not a valid reason to quit the party.

“It is sad to see a leader of the party turning against the party and inflicting damage to the party which he has represented all these years,” he said.

Chong said Wong had been his special assistant for many years until he was first elected as Padungan assemblyman in the 2011 state election on the DAP ticket.

Like all his other special assistants, he pointed out that Wong had a free hand to carry out his political work and issue statements according to his own style and preference.

In a statement last night, Wong announced that he had resigned from DAP and all other party posts with immediate effect, adding that he was not seeking re-election in the next state election.

He added that he would serve out his term as Padungan assemblyman..

Wong expressed his concerns over the party’s credibility, given the party’s statements and promises which were made prior to the 2018 general election.

He added that he could not bring himself to condone the verbal attacks that the party had been resorting to even during the time when it was part of the then federal Pakatan Harapan government.

He further stressed that he was growing “sick and tired” of such political means to seek survival.

“I am further disillusioned with the direction and the way the party has been managed, which has completely deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle in the early days when I first joined the party in 2006,” he said.