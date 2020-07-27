‘Contractors who delay govt projects will be blacklisted’

KUCHING: Contractors who delay government projects will be blacklisted, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim also warned that they would not be able to get anymore government projects.

He said this after visiting the completed Batu Kawah Lorong 3 phase 1 drainage upgrading project on Saturday.

“The ministry has since blacklisted and terminated the previous contractor. Then, Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) re-tendered out this project and we are glad to see the phase 1 is now completed,” he said.

He also said that residents of Batu Kawah Lorong 3 need better and comprehensive drainage system and the phase 2 project will be starting soon.

Phase 1 of the Batu Kawa Lorong 3 drainage system project cost about RM655,350 and phase 2 will cost about RM643,919. Both projects were initially scheduled to be completed in October and December 2019 respectively.

During the visit yesterday, Dr Sim walked down Jalan Stapok Utama’s drainage and road upgrading projects to see the condition of the projects. Both projects are managed by Padawan Municipal Council under Batu Kawa constituency Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).