Covid-19: Seven new positive cases recorded in Malaysia, total at 8,904

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded seven new positive cases from Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 8,904, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Out of the seven cases today, four are imported cases and three are locally transmitted cases,” he said in his daily press conference on Covid-19 update from Putrajaya.

Dr Noor Hisham said the four imported cases involved three Malaysians and one non-Malaysian who is married to a Malaysian.

They travelled back from Pakistan, Russia, Australia and Indonesia.

“As for the local transmission cases, all three involves Malaysians in Sabah.

“The cases were detected in health screenings prior to going for operations,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the total cumulative tally for active cases is at 179 with all under treatment, and none are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A total of one patient recovered and was discharged from wards, bringing the total of recoveries and discharged cases to 8,601 or 96.6 per cent of total cases.

As there are no reported deaths, the death toll remains at 124 or 1.39 per cent of total cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham warned that if cases spiked out of control in the country, healthcare facilities could collapse.

“To avoid such situation, everyone at all levels of the society must abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and advice issued by the ministry.

“The public must continue to observed practices under the new normal, such as social distancing, maintain personal hygiene and use face mask in public places at all times,” he reminded.