Covid-19: Zero positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, Kuching still yellow zone

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new positive Covid-19 cases today, making the total cumulative tally of positive cases remain at 650.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said no new recovery and discharge cases were recorded also today, making the total of recovered and discharged cases to date still at 563 or 86.62 per cent.

“As of today 68 active cases are being treated in hospitals, while the death toll remains at 19. Kuching is still classified as yellow zone,” he said in a press conference today.

Of the 68 active cases, 63 are in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), four Bintulu Hospital and one at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Out of that, 52 cases are from Kuching District where 38 are local transmission cases and 14 import cases.

With that in mind, Uggah said Kuching District is still in the Yellow Zone.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing explained the mix-up where the Ministry of Health classified Kuching district as a Red Zone while SDMC still maintained Kuching as Yellow Zone.

He said this was because the Ministry was late in updating its figures with Sarawak’s recovery cases.

Meanwhile, Uggah continued, a total of 11 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases were recorded today. Only two are still waiting for their lab test results while the rest returned negative for the virus.

SDMC also recorded 76 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it a total of 640 cases being quarantined in 11 designated hotels across the state, he said.

Just like yesterday, nine clusters are still active in the state, said Uggah. They are the Engineering Firm Cluster with four cases, Mambong Cluster (5), Medical Centre Cluster (3), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Kuching Jetty Cluster (2), Sentosa Cluster (21), Melbourne PUI Cluster (2) and Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2).

Meanwhile, Uggah highlighted that 22 medical facilities throughout Sarawak have taken 1,483 samples for Covid-19 tests among those with symptoms since April. Only one in Sibu was tested positive.

As for random tests at point of entry (POE) into the state, 1,338 samples have been taken since April. Three of them tested positive while 128 still waiting for their lab test results.

For teachers coming back into Sarawak, 2,445 samples have been taken among them as well as their close contact family members. Two were positive for Covid-19.

Uggah also revealed that a total of 1,226 swab samples had been taken from random screening at 133 construction sites throughout the state.

Out of that, 897 are from Malaysians while 329 are legal foreign workers.

Out of all the samples, 34 are still waiting for their lab test results, where 24 are Malaysians while 10 are legal foreign workers. The rest returned negative results.

As for random plantations screening, 121 samples have been taken from 13 estates in Lundu (7), Sri Aman (3) and Betong (3), where 63 are Malaysians and 58 are legal foreign workers.

Uggah said only eight samples are still waiting for their lab test results while the rest returned negative for Covid-19.