DAP S’wak deputy chief calls on former members to reconsider decision to quit party

BINTULU: DAP Sarawak deputy chairman Chiew Chin Sing has called on all those who have resigned from the party to reconsider their decisions and return to the party’s fold.

He said the people look up to DAP as they believed the party is fighting for social democracy and secularism, social justice, progressivism and multi-racialism.

Chiew who is Tanjung Batu assemblyman, said there is still so much work to do in building a new Sarawak and there will be problems along the way, as politics is never easy.

“There will be challenges as our adversary are fighting us every step of the way.

“So let us stay together and united to build a better future for us and our future generations.

“Each of us is important as we play our part in our struggle, so come back and together let’s face the elections which is looming in the horizon,” he said when asked to comment on Pandungan assemblyman Wong King Wei’s resignation from the party.

Wong announced last night that he quit DAP and relinquished all other party posts with immediate effect, and that he was not seeking re-election in the next state polls.

He said he would serve as the Padungan assemblyman throughout this term as a gesture of loyalty to all his voters.

Wong said he could not bring himself to condone the personal attacks that DAP had resorted to all along, even during when DAP was part of the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“If DAP cannot even take comments that are not in favour of the, and has to resort to personal attacks, the party should be worried about where it is heading.

“I am growing sick and tired of such political means to seek survival. I am further disillusioned with the direction and the way the party has been managed which has totally deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle in the earlier days when I first joined the party back in 2006,” he added.

According to Chiew, many supporters have raised their concern and hoped for whatever reasons but they should remain in the party.

Chiew thus called on DAP members to win the election for the sake of the people of Sarawak and Malaysia.