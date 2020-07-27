Decision on 5G tenders likely soon, says Zahidi

LANGKAWI: The government is still studying various aspects, including the capabilities of telecommunications companies, before calling for tenders for the 700 MHz frequency band, the pioneering spectrum for the implementation of the country’s fifth generation (5G) telecommunications network.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said that the decision on whether the 700 MHz spectrum would be allocated to a consortium or individual licensees was also still under discussion.

“We are still discussing the 700MHz frequency band, on the basis that we will give priority to telecommunication companies with existing subscribers. This discussion also involves whether it will be awarded to a consortium or be given directly to the company.

“We will announce the decision as soon as possible, because this spectrum band is important to maximise usage nationwide,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after a visit to the 5G Command Centre (5GCC) at the Langkawi district and land office, here during the weekend.

Zahidi, who was in Langkawi for a one-day working visit also visited the 5G Demonstration Project (5GDP) including the 5G port security and management in Langkawi Port, Tanjung Lembung; Smart Agriculture at Mardi Agro Technology, Lubuk Semilang and eKelas programme at Kampung Padang Wahid Internet Centre, Kedawang.

Also present was the state Information, Communication and Multimedia and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Wan Romani Wan Salim.

Zahidi also said that the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) was in the process of reactivating the Special Affairs Department (JASA) with the focus on recruiting former staff who had served the department prior.

“KKMM will hold interviews for new recruitment via a process outlined by the Public Service Commission and Public Service Department by prioritising former JASA officers who have lost their jobs when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the country’s administration,” he said. — Bernama