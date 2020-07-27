Dr Sim: Padungan rep’s disappointment with DAP should serve as food for thought to local community

KUCHING: The resignation of Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei from Democratic Action Party (DAP) has come as a surprise to many Kuchingites and the lawmaker’s disappointment with DAP should serve as food for thought for the local community, said Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Local Government and Housing Minister felt that many people would be taken by surprise because Wong is still holding the position as the elected representative for Padungan even though the latter had announced his decision to quit DAP.

Nevertheless, Dr Sim said he should refrain from associating himself with any political speculation given that DAP is not only an opponent of SUPP but also an opposition party.

“I’m quite impressed with YB Wong’s promise to serve the community of Padungan until the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is dissolved. It means to fulfill the term of service, as he was entrusted with a noble electoral mandate,” he said in a statement today following Wong’s announcement of his resignation last night.

Wong announced last night that he quit DAP and all other party posts with immediate effect, and he was not seeking re-election in the next state polls.

He said he would serve as the Padungan assemblyman throughout this term as a gesture of loyalty to all his voters.

He feared that the credibility of DAP would be in question given the statements and promises the party had made to the people prior to the 2018 general elections.

Wong said he could not bring himself to condone the personal attacks that DAP had resorted to all along, even during when DAP was part of the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

He indicated that the recent DAP’s attack against Chinese community leader Dato Richard Wee was the last straw that broke the camel’s back and the DAP’s attacking style “makes my skin crawl”.

“If DAP cannot even take comments that are not in favour of the, and has to resort to personal attacks, the party should be worried about where it is heading.

“I am growing sick and tired of such political means to seek survival. I am further disillusioned with the direction and the way the party has been managed which has totally deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle in the earlier days when I first joined the party back in 2006,” he pointed out.

He added that DAP leaders should adopt an inclusive approach within the party, embrace every member and take in every opinion.

In response, Dr Sim pointed out that Wong was providing the people food for thought by voicing out his disappointment over DAP’s refusal to listen to any dissenting voice and lack of inclusivity in opinion and viewpoints.

“His depression includes the non-fulfilment of DAP’s political mission as preached when it was a ruling party in federal level and eventually has lost its brilliant opportunity.

“The promises of DAP made to the people seemed to have gone down the drain, failed to realise our people’s hopes and expectations,” said the Batu Kawah assemblyman.

He said he concurred with Wong, who pointed out that DAP kept on employing politics of attack, even when it became part of the ruling coalition at the federal level.

He also agreed with Wong, who asserted that Sarawak needed some positivity in order to see the state move forward.

“DAP’s recent statements aimed at attacking the Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee and many others leading the Chinese organisations were most hostile and arrogant, signified DAP’s disrespect and a discreditable lack of gratitude towards the contributions of Sarawak Chinese community.

“Certain attacking statements issued by DAP’s individuals have caused resentment in the Chinese community,” said Dr Sim.

He said he was glad that Wong pointed out such unruly behaviour of DAP.

“YB Wong is not alone, there are lot of people feeling the same as him, especially after 2018 general elections, more and more people are getting sick and tired of its (DAP’s) political means to seek survival.

“DAP’s deviation from its long-preached original cause, in the eyes of many, is also a political betrayal,” Dr Sim added.