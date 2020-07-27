Drop in Sibu-Kuching bus passengers due to alarming rise in Covid-19 cases

SIBU: The number of bus passengers travelling from Sibu to Kuching had dropped drastically due to the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in the latter district, said Sarawak Bus Transport Company Association advisor Lau Khing Seng.

He said his Lanang Bus Company had, since July 6, temporarily halted its Sibu-Kuching route due to the drop in number of passengers.

“The number of passengers travelling from Sibu to Kuching has dropped drastically due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Kuching and Samarahan. As what we had experienced during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO periods, passengers fear to travel to other parts of Sarawak due to the pandemic,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He said Lanang Bus Company made the decision to halt trips to Kuching as it had recorded only two passengers making the journey on July 5. He added that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee had also discouraged inter-district travel in light of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kuching and Samarahan districts.

“However, bus trips to Bintulu and Miri (from Sibu) have not been affected so far. It is my hope that the situation would improve better as it has sharply affected the number of passengers and the bus trips from Sibu to Kuching,” said Lau.