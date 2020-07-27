Fatimah: Ministry to test run SMS initiative for KGC application status this week

KUCHING: The Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Ministry will test run a Short Message Service (SMS) initiative this week to update Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) applicants on their application status, said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“First notification through SMS on receipt of application and second notification will be to inform that the Kenyalang Gold Card is ready for collection,” she said in a statement Monday.

She was responding to political activist Voon Shiak Ni’s suggestion for the State Welfare Department to use SMS to update KGC applicants on their application status, to address queries and lessen trips to the State Welfare Department office.

“It is a good suggestion, and that the Ministry had considered this already and have been mapping this out to ensure seamless process between SMS and delivery or pick up of cards.

“We are planning to do this not just for KGC but to eventually encompass all the benefits and initiatives under the ministry,” the minister said, adding that the test run will be done after weeks of effective planning.

Fatimah said in the meantime, the applicants may go directly to the Facebook page “iSarawakCare” that provides response within 24 hours, for those who have enquiries.

“Many have been coming to the site and we have addressed and also many successfully picked up their cards already,” she added.