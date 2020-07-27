Five locations in S’wak identified for roadblocks during inter-zone travel restriction – CP

KUCHING: The state police has identified five locations in Sarawak to implement roadblocks in the effort to curb Covid-19.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said such action comes after the latest directive on travel restrictions as announced by Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

“We have identified five locations to do roadblocks at the district or division border to control the movement as announced recently by SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas,” said Aidi when contacted today.

He added, the roadblocks would involve at least 90 police personnel in these locations.

“However, the total number of police personnel involved would be increased from time to time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said that the travel restrictions between the yellow zones and green zones in Sarawak will be enforced from August 1 to 14, as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, especially in Kuching.

“The zones in Sarawak are divided into two zones namely Zone 1 consisting of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions while Zone 2 covers Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

“Therefore, the movement from Zone 1 to Zone 2 and vice versa must get permission from the police first before starting the journey,” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 in the old State Assembly (DUN) today.

However, Uggah said that travelling within the zone is permitted.

Uggah said, the exemptions are allowed only for those who are on official duties, essential service workers, the death of immediate family members or family members who are critically ill, and the need for health screening.

“These directives will be enforced by August 1, 2020,” he said.