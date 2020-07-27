Kpg Merakai residents enjoy better water supply from completed pipeline project

KUCHING: The completed pipeline construction project connecting water supply to Kampung Merakai in Serian has given a large impact to the villagers there, including 55 staff members and students in SK Merakai.

Through the continuous efforts and commitment by the Ministry of Utilities and the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Serian Division, the project costing at RM5 million was completed on Dec 15, 2019.

“Currently, the villagers in Kampung Merakai are enjoying better water supply than before,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Fully funded by the state government, the ministry said the project covered pipeline construction using 250 mm-diameter ductile iron pipes and 225mm-diameter HDPE pipes from Gedong Plantation junction to Kampung Merakai as well as the assembling works of communication pipes.

Situated across Sungai Senyabah Gedong in Serian, Kampung Merakai has a population of 445 people.

Before the project was implemented, the ministry said the villagers only obtain water supply from rain water.