Lahad Datu assemblyman declines RM5 mln offer to leave Warisan

LAHAD DATU: The state assemblyman of Lahad Datu, Dumi Pg Masdal, claimed to have received an offer of RM5 million to leave Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

Dumi, who is also the Assistant Minister of Rural Department, said an agent came to meet him at his residence and a restaurant, since middle of June.

He said that he was also guaranteed a position of assistant minister and would be nominated as candidate in the coming general election.

“I was told that many have decided to jump and I should take the opportunity. Another person also offered me RM20 million for the same purpose.

“However, I told them that I was in the right track and the state government was not under threat,” he said.

Dumi said although they were still new in the political field, they had dignity and would not betray the mandate of the people.

He said as a former policeman, he had learnt a lot about loyalty to the head.

Dumi said his loyalty to Warisan under the leadership of its president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, could not be assessed by money.

“I stand with Warisan and Warisan will continue to be the platform for my fights for the people,” he added.

Dumi was among the elected representatives in Sabah offered “millions of ringgit” to leave their parties and join Perikatan Nasional led by Tan Sri Muhyuddin Yassin. The others were Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe, Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun.

State Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob claimed he was was offered RM50 million to join the opposition coalition.