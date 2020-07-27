Lecturer suggests examining relevancy of old laws to modern times

KUCHING: The government should examine all archaic laws in Malaysia to determine whether these laws are still relevant and suitable in this modern era, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The senior lecturer of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law said there are laws which have been enforced since 1957, and this should raise a question – whether they remain relevant.

“Questions are now being asked by the public over the requirement to obtain a licence for any personal film or video made by them.

“With the modern communication technologies and the use of Internet, personal videos and films are made on a daily basis, do all these people need to obtain the mentioned licence?” he asked in a statement on Saturday in light of the recent controversy over the requirement for a licence for film production.

Muzaffar wondered if such requirement would restrict the people’s rights and freedom guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

He said the community must not forget that the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) Act 1981 had been in place for nearly 40 years.

He pointed out that communication technology in the country was at its infancy nearly four decades ago.

“With the existence and wide use of Internet and so many other modern modes of communication, it would be very difficult for everybody to get a licence before producing short films or videos.”

Muzaffar thus suggested that the government consider examining all archaic laws in the country, particularly those associated with freedom of speech and expression.

He was of the opinion that even though the Federal Constitution guaranteed freedom to citizens in the country, such freedom in reality was not granted to the people.

He said the Parliament may draft laws to restrict freedom of the people in the country.

“There have been many legislations being enforced in the country and some of these laws have been used for a very long time, even since the British colonial period.”

As such, Muzaffar said it was high time to question whether these laws were still relevant and practical to be enforced in the country.

He said the government should set up a special committee to study all the laws which had been enforced for a long time.

“The special committee can consist of representatives from the Attorney General’s Office, human rights experts, legal practitioners, academicians and non-governmental organisations,” he added.