Lee: Expedite study on proposals to decriminalise suicide

SIBU: A member of the Health Ministry’s Mental Health Advisory Council voices his fervent support for the calls by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to repeal Section 309 of the Penal Code under which attempted suicide is a crime punishable by up to a year in jail, a fine or both.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye says he fully shares the view which has been expressed by several quarters that the said provision in the Penal Code is archaic and needs to be removed.

“I also wish to suggest to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to expedite the study of proposals that had been put forward by the relevant ministry concerned to repeal Section 309 of the Penal Code.

“The rationale for the preservation of this antiquated law inherited from the British is that its removal may encourage more suicide attempts. Yet to date, there are no data or case reports that indicate that decriminalisation increases suicides.

“In fact, suicide rates tend to decline in countries after decriminalisation. When suicide is considered a criminal act, suicide attempts are often hidden and suicide deaths are unreported, thus giving the false impression that suicidal behaviours are less prevalent,” he said in a press release yesterday.

In this regard, Lee said it is imperative that the Malaysian government and the relevant authorities in the country pay heed to the urgent call by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to all member countries to review their legal provisions in relation to suicide and work towards decriminalising suicides.

In 2014, the WHO released the World Suicide Report (WSR) in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The report followed the adoption of the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013-2020 by the World Health Assembly, which committed all 194 member states to reducing their suicide rates by 10 per cent by 2020.

“One of the key observations of this comprehensive report concerns the legal status of suicide and its effects on suicide prevention in these member states.

“Of the 192 independent countries and states investigated, 25 currently including Malaysia have specific laws and punishments for attempted suicide.”

He said the Befrienders Kuala Lumpur, a non-profit organisation started in 1970 to provide emotional support to people feeling depressed or suicidal, has seen an increase in the number of contacts received, notably the last few years.

The number of contacts almost doubled in a span of six years between 2014 and 2019, with the total number of contacts totalling 36,154 last year, he added.

Lee said most of the contacts came through the helpline 03-76272929 which is available 24 hours.

He said calls also increased after Aug 1, 2019 when eight main telecommunication companies in Malaysia under the initiative of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), namely Celcom, Digi, Maxis, TM, Time, U Mobile, Unifi and Yes, offered free calls to the helpline.

“Almost one-third of the contacts last year were from those aged between 15 to 29 years old with the majority being in their twenties. This number correlates with suicide being the second leading cause of death among the age group of 15-29, as reported by the WHO.

“Many of our distressed callers have thoughts about ending their lives. In 2019, a total of 34 per cent of them expressed having suicidal ideation. The percentage of suicidal callers in the last six years ranges between 25 per cent and 34 per cent, which shows the importance of and need for suicide prevention efforts,” he said.

Lee added that connectivity was crucial to individuals who may be vulnerable to suicide, and reaching out to those who have become disconnected from others and offering them support and friendship may be a life-saving act.