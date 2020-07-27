MP proposes free distribution of fabric face masks to all schoolchildren

KUALA LUMPUR: A member of Parliament today proposed to the government to distribute free fabric face mask to all schoolchildren in line with the implementation of compulsory use of face mask come Aug 1.

Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye said this would help alleviate the parents’ burden from having to purchase the disposable face masks for their children to attend school every day.

“I propose that two units of washable fabric face mask be given free to each of the 5.4 schoolchildren from preschools, primary schools and secondary schools who are also at risk for getting COVID-19,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building here.

The former Deputy Minister of Health said the cost per unit for the washable fabric face mask is less than RM2 and it could be used for a longer period of time.

Prior to this, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will make it compulsory to use a face mask in crowded public places and public transport starting Aug 1.

At the same press conference, Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir also called on the government to reset the reduction of the ceiling price for face masks from RM1.50 to RM1.20 per unit to begin on Aug 1 instead of Aug 15 in line with the implementation of the compulsory use of the face mask. – Bernama