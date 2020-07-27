MPKS to strengthen monitoring of compliance with Covid-19 protocols — Minos

KUCHING: Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) will be more aggressive in monitoring and carrying out inspections of public areas under its jurisdiction in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days, said its chairman Dato Peter Minos.

He said he had directed his enforcement team to closely monitor and conduct inspections with the State Health Department starting today at markets, eateries, shops and shopping malls to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and regulations set by the government are adhered to at all times.

“MPKS does not want anyone to be complacent and to go easy with the rules. We will go together with the police where and when necessary.

“There will be repeated advices and reprimanding for some. For the adamantly recalcitrant ones, action will be taken. No choice there,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said MPKS does not cherish the idea of Samarahan recording more Covid-19 cases and being classified as a red zone again.

“We are now in the yellow zone category which is not pleasant and frankly, we in Samarahan are a bit ‘malu’ (embarrassed) of the tag.

“We want to be green again; not yellow and definitely not red,” he said.

With no vaccines to protect the body against Covid-19, Minos said the best prevention at the moment is to follow the SOP by wearing face masks when outdoors and to practise social distancing at all times.

“For businesses, please take the temperature of your customers or clients as well as to record their names and handphone numbers,” he added.

He also reminded the people to stay at home and to only leave the house when absolutely necessary.

“Please try to avoid crowds if possible because in any crowd, we cannot be sure who is Covid-19 positive,” he said.