Pemanca puzzled over Padungan rep’s timing in announcing resignation from DAP

KUCHING: Pemanca Ko Wai Neng says he is not only surprised by Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei’s resignation from Democratic Action Party (DAP), the community leader also wonders why the lawmaker has picked such a time to announce his resignation.

Speaking to The Borneo Post here today, he opined that Wong could have served until the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is dissolved and let DAP announce that he is not seeking re-election.

“This is just my personal view, that the next state election could be called any time from now and his decision to announce quitting DAP is incomprehensible to me.

“He has been with the party for so long and I don’t think communication within the party should be a problem unless there are other specific reasons like health issues. But it seems that he resigned from DAP due to political reasons.

“Since he said that he’s still the YB (elected representative) for Padungan and as a YB, I hope he will continue to fulfill his duty and obligation before the current term expires,” he told a telephone interview when asked to comment on the resignation of Wong.

Ko said 10 years is quite a long time and should be sufficient for an elected representative to engage some efforts for achievements.

He said he did not know Wong at a personal level even though they acknowledged each other as and when they met.

“Personally, I have a vague impression of the YB for we do not have any private conservation at all.”

In local politics, it is not unusual for leaders from different political divide to avoid involvement in activities or be seen together at functions.

On Wong’s achievements, the community leader believed that individuals who had obtained assistance from the lawmaker would be in a better position to comment.

To a question, he said he could recall that Wong had been suspended from the DUN sitting last year for being outspoken, but he felt that the lawmaker should know better not to cross the line particularly when it came to serious matters.

“When you are aware that you cannot challenge something but you still do it anyway, it shows that you are doing it knowingly.

“He is a lawmaker of 10 years and a lawyer by profession, he should know where the bottom line is,” Ko added.

Last night, Wong announced that he quit DAP and all other party posts with immediate effect, and that he was not seeking re-election in the next state polls.

He said he would serve as the Padungan assemblyman throughout this term as a gesture of loyalty to all his voters.

Wong said he could not bring himself to condone the personal attacks that DAP had resorted to all along, even during when DAP was part of the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

He indicated that the recent DAP’s attack against Chinese community leader Dato Richard Wee was the last straw that broke the camel’s back and the DAP’s attacking style “makes my skin crawl”.

“If DAP cannot even take comments that are not in favour of the, and has to resort to personal attacks, the party should be worried about where it is heading.

“I am growing sick and tired of such political means to seek survival. I am further disillusioned with the direction and the way the party has been managed which has totally deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle in the earlier days when I first joined the party back in 2006,” he pointed