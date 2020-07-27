Rural residents advised not to visit Kuching

SERIAN: Residents living in rural areas are strongly advised to consider postponing any unnecessary trips to Kuching for the time being due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state capital.

Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin said this is to ensure they do not get infected with Covid-19 and to maintain the ‘green-zone’ status or zero Covid-19 case in their respective areas.

“You never know who is the carrier of this coronavirus. Therefore, it is best you do not make any unnecessary trips to Kuching for the time being until the situation improves,” he said when closing the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Serian Branch triennial general meeting at the Dewan Masyarakat Serian on Saturday.

Kuching district was declared a Covid-19 red zone by Ministry of Health on Saturday after recording 41 positive cases within 14 days, although Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had maintained Kuching was still a yellow zone.

SDMC was expected yesterday (July 26) to come up with certain measures which would be taken for Kuching following the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Manyin, who is also Tebedu assemblyman, said the Covid-19 pandemic has affected businesses and the routine lifestyle of people globally.

“Covid-19 will not be over this year, probably next year too. It will be around as long as there is no medicine to cure it and no vaccine found,” he said.

On another matter, Manyin who is also DBNA chief advisor called on more Bidayuh villages to support and join the land documentation initiative carried out by DBNA.

He said the DBNA’s land documentation initiative had over the years succeeded in demarcating native customary rights (NCR) land belonging to members of the community and facilitated in the land title issuance by the authorities.

“With the land documentation, you would know the boundary of your land and this resolves disputes especially among family members. Your children and grandchildren especially those who domicile in the urban areas will also be able to know the NCR land belonging to the family,” he said.

He hoped the Bidayuh community would also utilise their land to plant commercial crops to generate better income for themselves instead of leaving their land idle and unproductive.

Manyin also called on members of the Bidayuh community to be more sensible and more constructive when using social media and not to use it as a platform to run down each other.

Meanwhile, election of office bearers for the term 2020-2022 was also held during the DBNA Serian Branch TGM which saw Raymond Achen returned unopposed as branch chairman.

Also retained were Chali Ungang as deputy chairman, Dr Clarence Jerry as secretary, Rolland Linggat as assistant secretary and Peter Poros as the treasurer.

Lawrence Juan Lakin is the new assistant treasurer. Rige Panya, Anthony Siong, Wati Gian, Antonia Tingui, Terry Anthony, Thomas Daling and Nixtion Oscar are the elected exco members.

A political secretary to the chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada has been appointed as exco member of the branch. Also appointed as exco members are Samuel John, Robert Jawas, Asem Linkin, Maureen Larbage and Richard Banter, while Pemanca Kane Manung is appointed as internal auditor.

The TGM also passed a few resolutions to be brought forward to the coming DBNA triennial general assembly, including motions for the Batang Kedup unit to be upgraded to a branch, for shop lots to be built on land allocated to DBNA in the new Serian township and for DBNA to pressure for more land titles issued under Section 18 of the State Land Code.

Also present at the event were Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, deputy Serian Resident Selamat Jati Yahyah and Serian District Council secretary Constantine Jonas.