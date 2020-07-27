SMC re-implements MySejahtera, CovidTrace registration at central market entrances

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) today resumed the implementation of MySejahtera and CovidTrace registration at all five entrances of the popular central market, said Councillor Albert Tiang.

Tiang, who is also SMC Market & Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman, pointed out that the measures are reintroduced in the light of the second wave of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

Tiang, however, added that visitors to the central market and other markets as well as hawker centres under the council’s jurisdiction were required to wear face masks, have their body temperature taken and details recorded before allowed into the premises.

“SMC resumed MySejahtera and CovidTrace registration at all five entrances (of the central market). All SMC’s markets will follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures) strictly.

“All the outskirt markets including hawkers’ centres (outside town center) will implement (this measure) tomorrow. It is a QR code (for visitors) to scan. But if they (visitors) don’t have, they will need to complete the manual record,” he said when contacted today after he visited the central market.

Joining him at the central market were SMC deputy chairman Bujang Zainuddin and ASP Kushairy Bujang.

On the mandatory wearing of face masks at central market, Tiang said this practice had already started during Movement Control Order (MCO).

Adding on, he said MySejahtera and CovidTrace registration will also be implemented in Sunday Market.

The Sunday Market that relocated from Jalan Mahsuri to its new location of Pasar Tamu Indah would begin operations on weekends on Aug 1.

Towards this end, Tiang urged members of the public to continue adhering strictly to the SOP to weed out Covid-19.