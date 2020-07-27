Sng: PKR ready to contest in Bawang Assan for PH

KUCHING: PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng today said his party is ready to contest in Bawang Assan for Pakatan Harapan (PH), if DAP abandons the seat in the next state election.

He said in a Facebook post today that PKR would not honour any “side agreements” on seat allocation, after learning that a deal was being made with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“If our allies choose not to contest, it is important that the matter be raised at the Sarawak PH State level for other PH parties to contest in their absence.

“I am raising this matter because it has come to my attention that our allies have privately conceded five to six seats to Party Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), including the seat of Bawang Assan,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

“If this is true, Keadilan is ready to contest Bawang Assan if DAP abandons their commitment to the people in that area. This rule applies to all state seats in Sarawak,” he said.

Bawang Assan is currently represented by PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Sng also said unless PSB was part of the coalition and abided by the rules of the coalition, it shall not, under any circumstances, be accorded with the same level of cooperation as PKR’s allies.

“Presently it is not known where they stand on important issues and it is my understanding that they do not wish to be part of PH Sarawak. As such the issue of cooperation with them shall not arise,” he stated.

Sng stressed that PKR stood by its allies in PH, namely DAP and Amanah, with the level of trust and cooperation exists based on mutual understanding and common principles that have been forged over the years.

He pointed out that these were the very principles that have defined the coalition, which gave confidence to the Malaysian people for PH to win in the last general election.

On the recent seat negotiations for Sarawak’s state election, Sng said discussions have been smooth and they are close to reaching an agreement amongst all parties.

“The allocation of seats is based on the understanding that those parties that are given those seats, shall honor and contest in those areas.

“It will betray the trust of the coalition and our supporters, should individual parties decide not to contest to make way for other parties outside of PH,” he said.