Sony introduces latest wireless, noise canceling sports earphones, WF-SP800N

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony Malaysia launched the WF-SP800N sport headphones, its newest wireless noise canceling model.

Designed for an active lifestyle, the WF-SP800N is perfect for any activity, whether it be running for the train or on the treadmill. This sports headphone enhances music experiences with a secure fit, IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and long battery life.

“With the perfect combination of noise canceling and sweat resistance, these headphones help any athlete stay focused on their goals,” said Sony Electronics Asia Pacific Video & Sound Division, Consumer Business Group general manager Yukihiro Kitajima.

“Whether you’re working out at home or hitting the running trails, WF-SP800N brings your motivation to the next level.”

An IP55 rating means that splashes, sweat and dust won’t stop these water-resistant headphones or the workout. Their soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design ensure a secure, comfortable fit. The compact charging case offers power on-the-go.

Holding a full charge, the case provides 18 hours of music playback with noise canceling switched on and up to 26 hours switched off . When in a hurry, 10 minutes quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of music playback. Thanks to a Bluetooth chip borrowed from the WF-1000XM3 truly wireless headphones coupled with an optimised antenna design, the earphones ensure a stable connection with outstanding listening.

The WF-SP800N also features the latest noise canceling technology to block out distractions like the sounds of the street or the barbells at the gym. EXTRA BASS delivers powerful, punchy, low-end sound, helping users power through their work or workout.

Technical specification

Sony WF-SP800N

Features: Closed, dynamic, Neodymium, 6mm driver unit (dome type), IP55 waterproof (headset only)

Closed, dynamic, Neodymium, 6mm driver unit (dome type), IP55 waterproof (headset only) Battery charging time: Approximatley 2.5 hours

Approximatley 2.5 hours Battery life : Maximum 7 hours (NC on), maximum 8 hours (NC off)

: Maximum 7 hours (NC on), maximum 8 hours (NC off) Bluetooth: Bluetooth version 5.0

Bluetooth version 5.0 Effective range: Approximately 10 metres line of sight

Approximately 10 metres line of sight Frequency range: 2.4GHz band (2.4GHz to 2.4835GHz)

2.4GHz band (2.4GHz to 2.4835GHz) Noise cancelling feature: Available

Available In the box: USB Cable Type C, Cable USB A to USB C

With the free-of-charge ‘Sony Headphones Connect’ companion app, it’s easy to customise the audio to create a relaxed listening experience at home or to boost the bass to charge up a workout.

Its 360 Reality Audio can be enjoyed on the WF-SP800N headphones when combined with an Android smartphone/iPhone that has a participating streaming services app installed.

It is also equipped with an Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts ambient sound settings to suit the current environment for the ultimate listening experience. The Ambient Sound Mode also lets users control the sounds that they want to let in, which can be customised in the ‘Sony Headphones Connect’ companion app from level zero to level 20.

The smart control technology enables users to play, stop or skip through music and adjust the volume by simply placing a finger on the right earbud and then turn down the music by placing a finger on the left earbud. The quick attention feature instantly turns the volume down and lets in ambient sound so users can chat without needing to remove the earbuds.

Manage the day with ease using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Enjoy entertainment, connect with friends, get information, listen to music and notifications, set reminders and more.

The WF-SP800N is now available in Malaysia at Sony Stores KLCC and The Curve, Sony Store Online, Sony flagship store on Lazada and Sony authorised dealers at a recommended retail price of RM849.