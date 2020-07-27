S’wakians urged to be eyes and ears of authorities by reporting any SOP violation

KUCHING: Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is urging Sarawakians to be the eyes and ears of Covid-19 enforcement teams to ensure strict compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

In a Facebook post last night, Dr Sim said although the number of those breaking the SOP is not big, those who violated the SOP may cause the Covid-19 infections to spread.

“Please be our eyes and ears to help the enforcement officers under the National Security Council of 21 multi-agency teams headed by the police.

“Though only a minority of Covidiot (breaking the rule), they can cause infections and sadly a few deaths to everyone – your family, your friends and Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Sim posted his ministry’s WhatsApp number for the public to report any SOP violation, or to enquire on the SOP.

The public can WhatsApp to 016-239 1111 photos, location and time of SOP violations, or just text their enquiries.

“We don’t want to make business suffer financially neither inconvenience the public but we want you, your family to be safe and alive. Though you only died once but unfortunately your actions may cause other deaths but not you.

“We not only may lose you but we also lose others unnecessarily forever. Be responsible.

“At individual level, Sarawak doesn’t need your RM1,000 fine, neither want to jail you. The last thing the authorities want is to close your businesses,” he said.

Dr Sim reminded Sarawakians to follow the SOP such as social distancing, wear face masks when in public or crowded places, ensure good personal hygiene and wash hands as often as possible, and to install and have access to available tracing smartphone apps.