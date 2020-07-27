Wee to take legal action on Michael Kong over Facebook post

KUCHING: Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Dato Richard Wee has decided to take legal action against Michael Kong, special assistant to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen for the allegations that the latter had made against him.

The Chinese community leader said Kong’s recent remarks against him were baseless and “constitutes a scurrilous attack” on his reputation, character and standing.

“In relation to the grave and serious liable issued by Mr Michael Kong on his Facebook Page on 21st July 2020 @ 18:24hrs, I have instructed my lawyers to take the appropriate legal action as the allegations are highly untruthful, unfounded and constitutes a scurrilous attack on my reputation, character and standing,” he said in a press statement today.

Wee said his earlier statement about the Chinese were trending more towards Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was based on his personal observation and opinion.

He added that he made those statements after getting feedback from community leaders, businessmen and a cross section of the community.

He said Kong had taken what he had said out of spite and maliciously attacked his character and reputation.

Recently, Kong had criticised Wee for saying that GPS was gaining support among the Chinese community for the ruling coalition’s continued efforts to defend Sarawak’s rights.