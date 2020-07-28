4 Indonesian workers seriously injured after being slashed by fellow countryman with machete

BINTANGOR: Four plantation workers were injured after they were allegedly attacked by a fellow worker wielding a machete at the workers’ quarters of Ladang Lepah, Jaya Plantation, along Sibu/Tanjung Manis Road today.

Meradong District Police Chief DSP Sekam Anoi said they were notified of the case by the Accident and Emergency Unit of Sibu Hospital, where the injured victims were being treated.

He identified the four injured men as Indonesian nationals aged between 30 to 40-years-old.

The suspect who the police had arrested this morning was a 46-year old fellow countryman of the victims.

The police had also recovered a 30cm-long machete believed to be the weapon used in the bloody attack.

They have yet to classify the case and are still in the process of applying for a court order to remand the suspect as provided under Section 117 of the Crime Procedure Code to facilitate their investigation, Sekam added.

The motive of the attack is currently unknown, he said. The four victims are in stable condition.