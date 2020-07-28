CM: ‘Covid politics’ hits Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is being struck by “Covid politics”, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal yesterday.

He said Sabah was not only feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic but also “Covid politics” which had affected the state since May this year.

“Covid politics’ has been taking place in Sabah.

“They say they need these numbers, then say a swearing-in ceremony is taking place and later say they need only two more seats.

“This has been going on since the fasting month before Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Dewan Rakat yesterday.

Shafie was referring to the recent rumours of a political coup to wrest power from his party, Parti Warisan Sabah.

The speculation was fuelled by claims that several Warisan leaders had been offered deals to switch allegiances.

During the debate, Shafie who is Semporna member of parliament, urged the government to continue implementing the 21 issues raised by the governments of Sabah and Sarawak at the Special Cabinet Committee to Review the Implementation of the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) meeting.

He said that consensus on 17 of the 21 issues had been reached between the Federal Government and Sabah and Sarawak state governments.

“The PH government had approved 17 of the 21 issues. The remaining ones are oil royalty issues and petroleum cash payments; oil minerals and oil fields; Territorial Sea Act 2012 (Act 750); and state rights over the continental shelf.

“I hope the issues can be resolved. The government today can continue because we want to build the nation. Don’t debate about race and religion because they will not be beneficial,” he said.

Among the 17 issues that had been implemented include claims to export duties for logs and forest products in Sabah; regulation of gas and electricity distribution in Sarawak and Sabah; agricultural and forestry issues; review of special gifts; delegation of power to Sabah and Sarawak courts as well as Judicial Commissioner appointment.

Shafie said the MA63 is an agreement that has been upheld by past leaders before the country achieved independence encompassing the interests of the people as a whole.

“This is an important matter not just for the people of Peninsular Malaysia or the people of Sabah and Sarawak, because it is the essence that enabled us to form Malaysia not for the benefit of Sabah and Sarawak only,” he said.

Shafie also said he would support amendments to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners of Peninsular Malaysia.

“I hope the Perikatan Nasional government, which has many Sarawakian MPs, will not only bring this issue to Dewan Rakyat but gather PAS’ and Umno’s support for it,” he said.

On the issue of 20% oil royalties for Sabah, Shafie said that there was no intention of bankrupting Petronas.

He noted that Sabah held some 1.8 billion barrels or 37% of the nation’s oil reserves and the second-largest gas reserves, but still had 100,000 unemployed people and lacked development.